Sunny, Dry Week Ahead

Sunshine continues to dominate the North Escambia area forecast for the next several days, with temperatures gradually climbing from the upper 80s into the low 90s. Mornings and nights will be mild and clear, offering pleasant conditions before the daytime heat sets in. Light winds will keep things comfortable.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.