Sharp Scores Three Touchdowns To Lead UWF Over Kentucky Wesleyan

Running back Jay Sharp did a little bit of everything on Saturday, scoring three touchdowns to help the Argos take down Kentucky Wesleyan on the road, 28-7.

Sharp finished with 16 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown along with three receptions for 97 yards and two scores. He was the leading rusher and receiver on the day for UWF.

FIRST HALF

Much like the home opener, the Argos wasted no time in getting on the board. On the first offensive play of the game Marcus Stokes’ screen pass to Sharp went 75 yards for a touchdown. Just 15 seconds into the game UWF took a 7-0 lead.

On the next possession the UWF defense forced a fumble and Jamal Ellis recovered it at the Kentucky Wesleyan 21-yard line. The defensive stop set up a 20-yard touchdown catch for Sharp to notch his second score of the day.

The West Florida defense held the Panthers to only 54 yards of offense in the first half.

Penalty calls became the crutch for the Argos with two first half scores being nullified. After Wesleyan punted on its second possession, Tony Newsome returned the punt 90 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back for holding.

With 9:30 remaining in first quarter an interception returned for a score by Jamari Dickens was taken off the board for a pass interference call.

SECOND HALF

The Argos used a 12-play – 85-yard drive that took up nearly seven minutes on their first offensive possession of the second half resulting in a touchdown. Running back Preston Godfrey had a 21-yard run and capped it off with a seven-yard touchdown run to put West Florida up 21-0.

Wesleyan got on the board at the start of the fourth quarter on a deep 41-yard touchdown pass, but it was the only scoring opportunity the Panthers came across.

Sharp found the end zone for the third time in the game with 38 seconds remaining following a two-yard run, putting the Argos up 28-7.

KEY PERFORMANCES

The UWF defensive front did not allow the Kentucky Wesleyan running game to gain positive yards. The Panthers finished with -26 yards rushing on 24 attempts.

Jay Sharp had a career-high three touchdowns and 178 yards of total offense.

Preston Godfrey had his first score as an Argo.

Ja’Kobe Clinton had six total tackles including one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

NEXT UP

West Florida will host Shorter on Sat. Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. as part of Family Weekend presented by Florida Blue at Pen Air Field.