Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon; Great Weather For The Weekend

September 26, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Pictured: An electrical substation near Walnut Hill at sunset Thursday evening. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

