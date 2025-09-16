Salzman To Host Constituent Services Day On Friday

The office of Florida House Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with local, state, and federal officials will host in-person mobile office hours to assist constituents with casework issues. These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to one of the district offices a more convenient way to receive county, state, and federal casework assistance.

“I am looking forward to hosting another Constituent Service Day. This quarterly event allows for constituents to get in person help from federal, state and local elected officials and organizations serving District 1,” Salzman said.

Constituent Services Day will be held Friday, September 19 from noon at 2 p.m. at the Ferry Pass Community Center, 8800 North 9th Avenue in Pensacola.

Participants are scheduled to include: