Runaway 13-Year-Old Girl From Mobile Crashes Grandparents’ Vehicle On Pine Forest Road

A 13-year-old girl who took her grandparents’ vehicle in Mobile crashed on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County on Wednesday morning.

The teen had been reported to the Mobile Police Department as a runaway juvenile. The missing 13-year-old’s grandparents reported her missing after waking up Wednesday morning and discovering that their vehicle and granddaughter were gone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP trooper located the missing girl after she crashed her grandparents’ vehicle into a ditch on Pine Forest Road about 9 a.m. She was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries before being released to her grandparents.

The FHP said the teen will be facing criminal charges.