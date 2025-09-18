Runaway 13-Year-Old Girl From Mobile Crashes Grandparents’ Vehicle On Pine Forest Road

September 18, 2025

A 13-year-old girl who took her grandparents’ vehicle in Mobile crashed on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County on Wednesday morning.

The teen had been reported to the Mobile Police Department as a runaway juvenile. The missing 13-year-old’s grandparents reported her missing after waking up Wednesday morning and discovering that their vehicle and granddaughter were gone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP trooper located the missing girl after she crashed her grandparents’ vehicle into a ditch on Pine Forest Road about 9 a.m. She was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries before being released to her grandparents.

The FHP said the teen will be facing criminal charges.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 