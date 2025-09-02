Powerball Rolls Over To $1.3 Billion; Winning $1 Million Ticket Sold In Escambia County

No one won the $1.1 billion top prize in the Powerball drawing Monday night, but one quick pick ticket sold in Escambia County won a $1 million second tier prize, for matching five numbers.

The ticket was sold at the Greer’s Perdido Bay Market at 12255 Lillian Highway and matched five numbers, one of several Match 5 tickets sold across the country and the only one sold in Florida.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday night is worth an estimated $1.3 billion or a cash payout of $589 million.

Monday night’s winning numbers were:

8-23-25-40-53

PB: 5

PowerPlay: 3