Powerball Rolls Over To $1.3 Billion; Winning $1 Million Ticket Sold In Escambia County

September 2, 2025

No one won the $1.1 billion top prize in the Powerball drawing Monday night, but one quick pick ticket sold in Escambia County won a $1 million second tier prize, for matching five numbers.

The ticket was sold at the Greer’s Perdido Bay Market at 12255 Lillian Highway and matched five numbers, one of several Match 5 tickets sold across the country and the only one sold in Florida.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday night is worth an estimated $1.3 billion or a cash payout of $589 million.

Monday night’s winning numbers were:

8-23-25-40-53
PB: 5
PowerPlay: 3

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 