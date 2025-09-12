One Injured In Crash Near Jim Allen Elementary (With Gallery)

September 12, 2025

One person was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon near Jim Allen Elementary School on Highway 95A in Cantonment.

A pickup truck apparently collided with a Chevrolet SUV on Highway 95A just off Highway 29. Witnesses said the pickup continued on Highway 95A until the driver lost control just north of Jim Allen, left the road and crashed into a tree and utility pole at the Cottage Hill Assembly of God Cemetery adjacent to the school. A utility pole was snapped in the collision.

The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 