Not Toy Car Parts: Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Drugs And Firearms Charges

September 25, 2025

An Escambia County man has been indicted on federal drug and firearms charges for allegedly ordering machine gun parts from China that arrived in a boy labeled as toy carts parts.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Tre’Veonce Ezekiel Sanders, 19 with possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The indictment says a package addressed to Roosevelt was labeled as being toy car parts, but U.S. Customs inspectors found it also contacted pieces to building a machine gun device. During execution of a search warrant at his home, officers reported finding a Glock with a similar device already installed along with nearly a half pound of marijuana.

If convicted, Sanders faces up to ten years’ imprisonment for each of the firearms offenses and up to five years’ imprisonment for the drug crime.

The case was joint investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 