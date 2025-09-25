Northview Mini Chief Mini Cheer Clinic Is Friday

The Northview Mini Chief Cheer Clinic will be held Friday, September 26, from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. in the school gym.

Registration for participants ages 5-12 is $40, which includes a t-shirt, snack, and a drink.

Campers will learn individual cheer skills, partner stunts, a spirit dance, and will have a lot of fun. They will also have a chance to cheer under the Friday night lights at an upcoming Northview Chiefs football game.

Participants should wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes.

For more information, contact Lauren M. Godwin at (850) 572-6412 or email lauren.ashleymccall@yahoo.com; or contact Alexis Wilson at (251) 253-3503 or dwilson10@ecsdfl.us.