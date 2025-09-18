Northview High School Names 2025 Homecoming Court

Northview High School has named their 2025 Homecourt Court.

The court members are:

Seniors:

Kate Beasley

Aakira Davis

Makenzie Levins

Mary Oliver

Noel Pugh

Maggie Stewart

Juniors:

Val Franco

Mikayla McAnally

Daviona Randolph

Sophomores:

Carmen Garcia

Akeylah Jefferson

Meeyah Lassiter

Freshmen:

Presley Davis

Briley Moore

Natalia Morales

The homecoming queen and her court will be named during pre-game activities on Friday at 6 p.m.

Pictured top: The 2025 Northview High School Homecoming Court (L-R) Natalia Morales, Briley Moore and Presley Davey, freshmen; Aakira Davis, Mary Oliver, Noel Pugh, Maggie Stewart, Makenzie Levins and Kate Beasley, seniors; Daviona Randolph, Mikayla McAnally and Val Franco, juniors; and Akeylah Jefferson, Carmen Garcia and Meeyah Lassiter, sophomores. NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.

Above: Seniors.

Above: Juniors.

Above: Sophomores.

Above: Freshmen.