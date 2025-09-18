Northview High School Names 2025 Homecoming Court
September 18, 2025
Northview High School has named their 2025 Homecourt Court.
The court members are:
Seniors:
- Kate Beasley
- Aakira Davis
- Makenzie Levins
- Mary Oliver
- Noel Pugh
- Maggie Stewart
Juniors:
- Val Franco
- Mikayla McAnally
- Daviona Randolph
Sophomores:
- Carmen Garcia
- Akeylah Jefferson
- Meeyah Lassiter
Freshmen:
- Presley Davis
- Briley Moore
- Natalia Morales
The homecoming queen and her court will be named during pre-game activities on Friday at 6 p.m.
Pictured top: The 2025 Northview High School Homecoming Court (L-R) Natalia Morales, Briley Moore and Presley Davey, freshmen; Aakira Davis, Mary Oliver, Noel Pugh, Maggie Stewart, Makenzie Levins and Kate Beasley, seniors; Daviona Randolph, Mikayla McAnally and Val Franco, juniors; and Akeylah Jefferson, Carmen Garcia and Meeyah Lassiter, sophomores. NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.
Above: Seniors.
Above: Juniors.
Above: Sophomores.
Above: Freshmen.
