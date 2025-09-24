Northview Chiefs Celebrate Senior Night With Wins Over The Laurel Hills Hoboes

Northview 3, Laurel Hill 2 (Varsity)

The Northview Chiefs varsity celebrated Senior Night with a 3-2 win over the Laurel Hill Hoboes Tuesday evening in Bratt.

Northview won the five-set match 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10.

Before the match, Northview honored six seniors: Maggie Stewart, Riley Brooks, Julianna Little, Amanda Fernandez-Santis, Sophia Adkins, and Keeli Knighten.

Northview will host W.S. Neal on Thursday before taking on the Escambia Gators and the Pensacola High Tigers next week.

Northview 2, Laurel Hill 1 (JV)

The Northview junior varsity Chiefs defeated the Laurel Hill Hoboes 2-1.

Northview took the first set 25-20 with Laurel Hill winning the second set 25-20. The Chiefs won the third and decisive set with a 15-5 comeback.

