Northview Chiefs Celebrate Senior Night With Wins Over The Laurel Hills Hoboes

September 24, 2025

Northview 3, Laurel Hill 2 (Varsity)

The Northview Chiefs varsity celebrated Senior Night with a 3-2 win over the Laurel Hill Hoboes Tuesday evening in Bratt.

Northview won the five-set match 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10.

For a photo gallery from the varsity and JV matches and Senior Night, click here.

Before the match, Northview honored six seniors: Maggie Stewart, Riley Brooks,  Julianna Little, Amanda Fernandez-Santis, Sophia Adkins, and Keeli Knighten.

    Northview will host W.S. Neal on Thursday before taking on the Escambia Gators and the Pensacola High Tigers next week.

    Northview 2, Laurel Hill 1 (JV)

    The Northview junior varsity Chiefs defeated the Laurel Hill Hoboes 2-1.

    Northview took the first set 25-20 with Laurel Hill winning the second set 25-20. The Chiefs won the third and decisive set with a 15-5 comeback.

    For a photo gallery from the varsity and JV matches and Senior Night, click here.

    NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.

    Comments





    Have a comment on this story?

    We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

    (1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

    (2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

    (3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

    (4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

    (5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

    (6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

    (7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

    Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

     