Escambia Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Cantonment Area
September 9, 2025
Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, September 9, in portions of Cantonment.
Spray areas are listed below, scroll down.
Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.
Spray Area #46 East: Cantonment (pictured top)
- North: Muscogee Road
- South: West Kingsfield Road
- East: South Highway 29
- West: South Highway 97
Spray Area #46 West: Cantonment
- North: Muscogee Road
- South: West Kingsfield Road
- East: South Highway 97
- West: Beulah Road
Spray Area #50B: Cantonment
- North: Vantage Road
- South: Muscogee Road
- East: North Highway 29
- West: River Annex Road
