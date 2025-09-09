Escambia Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Cantonment Area

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, September 9, in portions of Cantonment.

Spray areas are listed below, scroll down.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

Spray Area #46 East: Cantonment (pictured top)

North: Muscogee Road

South: West Kingsfield Road

East: South Highway 29

West: South Highway 97

Spray Area #46 West: Cantonment

North: Muscogee Road

South: West Kingsfield Road

East: South Highway 97

West: Beulah Road

Spray Area #50B: Cantonment