Molino Man Charged With Grand Theft, Dealing In Stolen Property For Alleged Wire Theft

A Molino man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole copper wire from a neighbor and sold it for cash.

Nicholas Allen Jones, 32, was charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The investigation began in August when the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen scrap copper wire from a residence on Pine Circle Drive. The victim reported that a large pile of copper wire, valued at approximately $4,000, had been taken from behind a shed. The victim also noted that a fence near the pile had been pushed down and a piece of wire was found in the neighbor’s yard on Highway 97.

According to an arrest report, the a relative of the suspect, who lives on Highway 97, told the victim that the likely perpetrator was Nicholas Jones, who had a known drug problem. A follow-up investigation by law enforcement included speaking with the victim’s wife, who provided recordings of phone calls from Jones. In the recordings, Jones allegedly admitted to making an “extremely stupid decision” and wanted to make restitution for the stolen wire, stating he stole it because of his drug addiction and need for money, the report states.

Jones also allegedly gave his relative $240 to begin paying the victim back. This money was collected by deputies and submitted as evidence.

When deputies made contact with Jones, they said he was cooperative and remorseful, stating, “Yes, I made a stupid mistake”. Jones confessed to deputies that due to a money shortage and his drug addiction, he had stolen the copper wire over a two-week period, selling it to two different recycling companies. Jones provided deputies with five receipts from a recycling company, totaling $1,940.54, and stated he also received about $8.00 from a recycling company in Atmore.

According to the ECSO, the total estimated value of the stolen wire was $4,000.

He was released from jail on a $22,500 bond.