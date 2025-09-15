Missing Autistic Boy Found Safe At Lake Stone Near Century

A missing 8-year-old boy was found in about an hour Monday morning at Lake Stone near Century.

The boy was reported missing around 6:10 a.m., and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded with resources that included a drone and two K-9 units.

The child was located safely in the area and was not injured, according to the ECSO.

NorthEscamiba.com file photo.