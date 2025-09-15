Missing Autistic Boy Found Safe At Lake Stone Near Century
September 15, 2025
A missing 8-year-old boy was found in about an hour Monday morning at Lake Stone near Century.
The boy was reported missing around 6:10 a.m., and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded with resources that included a drone and two K-9 units.
The child was located safely in the area and was not injured, according to the ECSO.
NorthEscamiba.com file photo.
Comments
One Response to “Missing Autistic Boy Found Safe At Lake Stone Near Century”
Glad to hear. Good job deputies. On another note. Love the pic.