Milton Slips Past Tate 3-0 (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies and Milton Panthers were the only two unbeaten teams in the two-county area heading into Friday night’s showdown in Milton.

The night was a defensive battle, with the Panthers, under former Tate head coach Ronnie Douglas, pulling out a 3-0 win with a late field goal in the fourth quarter.

Click here for more photos.

*Look for cheerleaders, band and fan photos by Monday.

Milton (4-0) will travel to Navarre (0-3) next Friday night, while the Aggies (3-1) will host West Florida (3-1) for homecoming at Pete Gindl Stadium.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



