Milbrandt Makes Strong Debut, But Wahoos Fall Again In Biloxi

Karson Milbrandt looked impressive in his Double-A debut for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night, but an early lead slipped away in a 5-2 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers.

Milbrandt, at 21 the youngest player on the Blue Wahoos and the #20 prospect in the Marlins organization according to MLB Pipeline, struck out four batters over 4.2 innings after joining the club from High-A Beloit.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead 2-0 in the third inning against Shuckers starter Brett Wichrowski (W, 3-6), turning two walks and a Wichrowski throwing error into the game’s first run before Dub Gleed stayed hot with an RBI single. Gleed, who went 4-for-4 on Monday, collected three hits on Wednesday before being retired in his fourth at-bat. His streak of seven hits in as many at-bats was the most for a Blue Wahoos player since Jerar Encarnación, who matched the feat across two games in May 2022.

Milbrandt was scoreless entering the bottom of the fifth, when back-to-back RBI singles from Mike Boeve and Matthew Wood with two outs in the inning tied the game 2-2 and marked the end of his start.

Though Colby Martin (L, 1-1) stranded two of Milbrandt’s runners to escape a jam in the fifth, he left the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth inning for Evan Fitterer. A bases-loaded walk to Brock Wilken forced in the go-ahead run, giving the Shuckers a 3-2 lead.

Biloxi added insurance in the seventh and eighth innings, and Travis MacGregor (S, 2) worked a hitless ninth to earn the save in a 5-2 final. Though the Blue Wahoos are 12-11 against the Shuckers this season, they are now 2-9 in their games at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos are now 5.0 games behind first-place Montgomery in the second half South Division standings with 10 games to play in the regular season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday.