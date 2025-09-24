McDavid Woman Facing Felony Meth Charge After Traffic Stop

A McDavid woman was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Escambia County.

Jennifer Atrice Wiggins, 47, was stopped by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy on North W Street at Pensacola Boulevard after he observed a black Nissan SUV with a cracked windshield. A records check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had an active warrant and a suspended driver’s license.

According to the arrest report, the deputy used a K9, Hura, to conduct a free-air sniff around the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance inside a flashlight in a purse on the driver’s side floorboard, according to deputies. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, with a weight of 1.3 grams.

Wiggins was taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Jail. She was given a bond of $2500 and a circuit court date of October 10, 2025.

Wiggins told authorities she had picked up a passenger from a casino in Atmore, Alabama, and was giving him a ride. She stated that she found the flashlight under her seat and did not know it contained narcotics, and she admitted that she had used meth for a couple of years but had not used narcotics for 7-9 months, the report states.

Wiggins was also cited for driving with a suspended license.

