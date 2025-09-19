Leonardo Helicopters Opens Support Center In Santa Rosa County

Leonardo celebrated the official grand opening of its new Florida Support Center on September 18 at Whiting Aviation Park in Santa Rosa County. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment—now totalling $65 million—in U.S. military aviation support, civil helicopter services, and regional aerospace growth.

Located adjacent to Naval Air Station Whiting Field (NASWF), the new facility is purpose-built to deliver maintenance, logistics, and sustainment support for the U.S. Navy’s fleet of TH-73A training helicopters, while also expanding Leonardo’s award-winning customer support services to its civil operator’s base across the southeastern United States. The Florida Support Center will operate as a strategic hub to enhance aircraft availability and readiness across military and civil missions.

Now fully operational under a FAA Part 145 certificate, the Florida Support Center is open for business—ready to serve both operators and suppliers with responsive, U.S.-based support.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of guests, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Space Florida CEO Robert Long, military leaders, and elected officials from local, state, and federal government. Clyde Woltman, the CEO of Leonardo Helicopters U.S., presided over the ceremony and gave remarks.

“Florida continues to lead in aerospace and defense innovation,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Leonardo’s Support Center is not only a win for our state’s economy — it’s a commitment to future military readiness and workforce development. We welcome this partnership in the Sunshine State.”

“This facility reflects the power of partnership,” said Clyde Woltman, CEO of Leonardo Helicopters U.S. “With its proximity to NAS Whiting Field, we’re proud to offer world-class sustainment for the TH-73A program while expanding support for civil operators in the region. None of this would be possible without the shared vision of Santa Rosa County, Space Florida, Triumph Gulf Coast, the U.S. Navy, and our many community partners. Together, we’ve built more than a facility—we’ve built a foundation for mission success.”

In addition to supporting the Navy’s TH-73A fleet, the facility expands access for Leonardo’s civil customers operating in law enforcement, EMS, utility, and VIP/corporate transport roles. Key customers in Florida include Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Monroe County Fire Rescue & Sheriff’s Department, the Healthcare District of Palm Beach County, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, through its Florida Forest Service. Its dual-use design reflects Leonardo’s global-to-local strategy, combining world-class expertise with responsive, U.S.-based solutions.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.