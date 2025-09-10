Legislators Hear Funding, Policy Requests During Molino Meeting

Local governments, nonprofits and citizens had a chance to address the Escambia County Legislative Delegation Tuesday evening at the Molino Community Center. The delegation is comprised of Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade and Sen. Don Gaetz.

A few members of the general public addressed the delegation on issues ranging from concurrency, development and flooding, to long-term and healthcare and comments about the legislators’ responsibility to citizens. Most of the speakers had funding and program requests for the non-profits community service organizations and programs.

Local governments were also able to bring forth appropriation requests for the upcoming legislative session.

Gaetz cautioned that the legislature cut $3 billion from the state budget last session, and the cuts will continue.

“My prediction is that this year, we will spend $2 billion less,” he said. “So consequently, if you think were tight last year, you ain’t’ seen nothing yet.”

Some of those governmental requests or comments were:

CENTURY

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell thanked the legislators for previous state funding that is currently leading to ongoing projects in the town.

“We realize the state will face fiscal constraints in the coming years. With that in mind, our request will be focused and strategic. We will be asking for assistance with projects stimulating economic growth, directly address health and safety issues for residents,” Boutwell said. “These are the investments that will have the greatest long term impact on Century’s future,” Boutwell said. “Together, we can strengthen what we call Blackcat Pride…Thank you for your continued support. With your help, Century will continue to rise.”

ECUA

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority Executive Director Bruce Woody said ECUA was requesting funding for a sewage expansion project in West Ensley. The project service boundaries would be Jones Street to the south, Highway 29 to the west, Barber Street to the north, and Orange Avenue to the east.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County will request funding for a South Navy Boulevard improvement project, public safety improvements for the Escambia County emergency communications system, and a water quality and flood mitigation project. The county will also support legislation to allow county code enforcement to designate vessels as derelict, which must now be done by other agencies.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

“Let’s do what we can during the legislative session to make certain that students are being educated in their public schools and that those school districts are receiving the funding. There is some discrepancy in how the vouchers are being used versus school district funding,” Escambia Public School Superintendent Keith Leonard told the delegation. “We need your help.”

