IMPACT 100 Names 15 Finalists For Grants Of $103,500 Each

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has announced the 15 grant finalists selected for 2025. Twelve of the nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $103,500 at the IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Annual Meeting on October 19.

This is the 22nd year that IMPACT 100 will award grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 165 impactful grants totaling $17,492,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The 15 finalists selected by IMPACT 100’s Focus Area Committees are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Greater Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Inc. — Project: Drumroll, Please: The Sound of a New Century

Pace Band Boosters, Inc. — Project: Every Note Matters: Powering the Next Generation of Musicians

West Florida Railroad Museum, Inc. — Project: Embracing the Future

EDUCATION

Children’s Home Society of Florida — Project: W.A.V.E.-Warriors Achieving, Valuing, and Exploring

Escambia County School Readiness Coalition, Inc. (dba Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County) — Project: Classroom on Wheels

Girls Scouts of Gateway Council, Inc. — Project: Wheels of Possibility: A Gateway to Learning

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association, Inc. (dba First Tee Gulf Coast) — Project: Truly Impacting Warrington Youth

PYC Satori Foundation, Inc. — Project: Bridging the Gap in Youth Sailing

Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, Inc. — Project: Moveable Habitats, Meaningful Messages

FAMILY

Legal Services of North Florida, Inc. — Project: Equal Access Express

Wesley Haven Villa, Inc. (dba Methodist Homes of Alabama & Northwest Florida — Project: Rolling with a Purpose: Connecting Seniors to Care and Community

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, Inc. — Project: Veteran Family Homelessness Prevention

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Community Organizations Active in Disaster, Inc. (dba Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE)) — Project: BRACE Mobile Support and Resiliency Unit

Feeding the Gulf Coast — Project: Nutrition Equals Seniors Thriving

Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Inc. — Project: Healing House and Garden

