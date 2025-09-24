Holman Prison Trespasser Arrested On Contraband Charges

September 24, 2025

A man allegedly trespassing at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore was arrested on narcotics and contraband charges.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) on Tuesday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Jauvon Travis Leonard. The incident occurred the afternoon on Monday, September 14. At about 3:@5 a.m., ADOC K-9 agents spotted a man with a bag running towards the Holman perimeter fence. The suspect was detained and identified as Leonard.

ADOC narcotics agents arrived on the scene and processed the bag, which contained seven individually wrapped packages. Officials said the packages contained:

• 14 cell phones
• one lock-blade knife
• five phone cards
• one phone charger cord
• one silver necklace
• Approximately 154 grams of marijuana
• Approximately 58 grams of methamphetamines

Leonard was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana first degree, prohibited activities, and attempting to promote prison contraband first degree. He remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center with bond set at $1 million.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 