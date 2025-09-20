High School Football Scoreboard

September 20, 2025

Here are Friday night high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate 27, West Florida 7 [Story, photos...]
  • Holmes County 25, Northview 12 [Story, photos...]
  • Chipley 21, Jay 14
  • Washington 34,  Gulf Breeze 16
  • Panama City Mosley 46, Escambia 15
  • Pensacola Catholic 35, Jackson Providence 0
  • Milton 53, Navarre 27
  • Pace 35, Andalusia 0
  • Pine Forest – Bye
  • Pensacola High – Bye
  • Central – Bye

ALABAMA

  • Bayside Academy 49, Flomaton 7
  • Escambia Academy 45,  Coosa Valley 6
  • St. Michael Catholic 56, Escambia County (Atmore) 14
  • T.R. Miller 35, at Hillcrest (Evergreen) 20
  • W.S. Neal 55, Marianna 0

