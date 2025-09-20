High School Football Scoreboard
September 20, 2025
Here are Friday night high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate 27, West Florida 7 [Story, photos...]
- Holmes County 25, Northview 12 [Story, photos...]
- Chipley 21, Jay 14
- Washington 34, Gulf Breeze 16
- Panama City Mosley 46, Escambia 15
- Pensacola Catholic 35, Jackson Providence 0
- Milton 53, Navarre 27
- Pace 35, Andalusia 0
- Pine Forest – Bye
- Pensacola High – Bye
- Central – Bye
ALABAMA
- Bayside Academy 49, Flomaton 7
- Escambia Academy 45, Coosa Valley 6
- St. Michael Catholic 56, Escambia County (Atmore) 14
- T.R. Miller 35, at Hillcrest (Evergreen) 20
- W.S. Neal 55, Marianna 0
