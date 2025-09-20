High School Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night high school football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate 27, West Florida 7 [Story, photos...]

Holmes County 25, Northview 12 [Story, photos...]

Chipley 21, Jay 14

Washington 34, Gulf Breeze 16

Panama City Mosley 46, Escambia 15

Pensacola Catholic 35, Jackson Providence 0

Milton 53, Navarre 27

Pace 35, Andalusia 0

Pine Forest – Bye

Pensacola High – Bye

Central – Bye

ALABAMA