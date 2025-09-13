High School Football Scoreboard

September 13, 2025

Here are high school football scorers from across the North Escambia area.

Florida

  • Milton 3, Tate 0 [Story, photos...]
  • Northview 46, Central 8 [Story, photos...]
  • Baker 29, Jay 20
  • Choctaw 28, Pine Forest 0
  • West Florida 35, Walton 5
  • Bay 28, Escambia 14
  • Pensacola Catholic 17, Montgomery Catholic 6
  • Pensacola High 49, Destin 9
  • Panama City Mosley 36, Navarre 16
  • Washington 14,  Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday)
  • Pace (Bye)
  • Gulf Breeze (Bye)

ALABAMA

  • T.R. Miller 27, Flomaton 10
  • Mobile Christian 29, Escambia County (Atmore) 18
  • W.S. Neal 44, Orange Beach 15
  • Escambia Academy 44, Southern Prep Academy 12 (Thursday)

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Central 46-8 Friday night at Central. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

