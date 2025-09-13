High School Football Scoreboard
September 13, 2025
Here are high school football scorers from across the North Escambia area.
Florida
- Milton 3, Tate 0 [Story, photos...]
- Northview 46, Central 8 [Story, photos...]
- Baker 29, Jay 20
- Choctaw 28, Pine Forest 0
- West Florida 35, Walton 5
- Bay 28, Escambia 14
- Pensacola Catholic 17, Montgomery Catholic 6
- Pensacola High 49, Destin 9
- Panama City Mosley 36, Navarre 16
- Washington 14, Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday)
- Pace (Bye)
- Gulf Breeze (Bye)
ALABAMA
- T.R. Miller 27, Flomaton 10
- Mobile Christian 29, Escambia County (Atmore) 18
- W.S. Neal 44, Orange Beach 15
- Escambia Academy 44, Southern Prep Academy 12 (Thursday)
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Central 46-8 Friday night at Central. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
