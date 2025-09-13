High School Football Scoreboard

Here are high school football scorers from across the North Escambia area.

Florida

Milton 3, Tate 0 [Story, photos...]

Northview 46, Central 8 [Story, photos...]

Baker 29, Jay 20

Choctaw 28, Pine Forest 0

West Florida 35, Walton 5

Bay 28, Escambia 14

Pensacola Catholic 17, Montgomery Catholic 6

Pensacola High 49, Destin 9

Panama City Mosley 36, Navarre 16

Washington 14, Fort Walton Beach 7 (Thursday)

Pace (Bye)

Gulf Breeze (Bye)

ALABAMA

T.R. Miller 27, Flomaton 10

Mobile Christian 29, Escambia County (Atmore) 18

W.S. Neal 44, Orange Beach 15

Escambia Academy 44, Southern Prep Academy 12 (Thursday)

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Central 46-8 Friday night at Central. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.