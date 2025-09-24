Frontier Landline Customers May Not Be Able To Reach 911

Frontier Communications landline customers may not be able to call 911 in North Escambia, including Bratt, Walnut Hill and Molino.

Frontier was unable to connect landline customers to 911 earlier Wednesday night, and we’ve received conflicting information; some reports indicate it may have been repaired, while other customers say they still cannot call 911.

Authorities recommend that anyone who cannot call 911 from a Frontier landline use a cell phone.