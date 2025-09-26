Friends Of The Library Fall Book Sale Is Today Through Sunday

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library will hold their Fall Big Book Sale through Sunday at the DOwntown Library, 239 North Spring Street in Pensacola.

The event includes books, audio books, CDs, and DVDs. The selection covers a wide variety of genres including plenty of family-friendly options.

On Friday, the sale will take place from 3-7 p.m. with a $5 admission, or free for Friends of the Library members.

On Saturday, the sale will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Sunday Bag Sale — all the books that will bit into a provided bag for $7 — will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.

Items include hardback and softback books (fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, biographies, young adult, children’s), paperbacks, religious, foreign language, travel, crafts, holidays, cooking, and more. Multimedia includes CDs, DVDs, vinyl, and audio books.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted.

