Forestry Field Day Preps Area Students for Upcoming Competition

Local agriculture students from Beulah Middle School, Beulah Academy of Science, Ernest Ward Middle School, Northview High School, and Showband of the South’s Tate High School recently participated in a hands-on Forestry Field Day at Escambia County Extension.

Students rotated through three stations—Maps, Timber Cruising, and Tree Identification—to gain valuable practice for the upcoming Forestry Career Development Event. Each session was designed by the Florida Forest Service to mirror real contest scenarios, building confidence and sharpening technical skills.

The Tate FFA Alumni provided lunch for all attendees, and gave students and teachers a chance to connect and refuel before heading back into activities.

This Forestry Field Day not only gave students hands-on practice in the skills they’ll need for competition, but also highlighted the teamwork and dedication that define FFA members across our schools,” Beulah Middle agriculture instructor Leanne Jenkins said. “We are proud of each student who took part and grateful to the county foresters who helped make the event possible.”