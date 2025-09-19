Football Preview: Big Homecoming Games For Tate And Northview

West Florida (3-1) at Tate (3-1)

The hottest ticket for Friday night football in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Friday night is the West Florida Jaguars (3-1) at the Tate Aggies (3-1) in Pete Gindl Stadium.

It’s a great football matchup and so much more.

It’s homecoming for the Tate Aggies, so that means royalty with the homecoming court and the crowning of the homecoming queen at halftime of the 7 p.m. game. But get there early — the festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the annual homecoming parade, and organizers say it’s the biggest parade in years. And yes, there’s candy and beads.

After the big football matchup, there’s a special “Danger Zone” post-game show from the Tate Showband of the South. It’s a top-notch Top Gun-themed show.

The football game is also the “Summerford Bowl” — a battle of the coaching Summerford brothers. Tate head coach Rhett Summerford has led the Aggies since their 2022 season, and notably, he came home to Tate from the head coaching job at West Florida. Little brother Wes Summerford is in his first season as head coach at West Florida after leaving the Northview Chiefs.

As for the game, Tate beat West Florida 42-7 in their last outing. The Jaguars are coming off a big 35-6 win over the Walton Braves last week, while Tate lost to the Milton Aggies by a slim 3-0 margin.

Tate’s sophomore quarterback, Miles Delarosa, has 450 yards in the air this season with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Tate wide receivers Elijah West and Laquarius Bradford, both seniors, have 10 receptions. West has five touchdowns and 270 yards on 10 receptions.

Brody White has had 29 solo tackles, including three for a loss.

For West Florida, Charles Benson has 298 passing yards with seven TDs.

Holmes County (1-3) at Northview (1-3)

Friday night is homecoming for the Northview Chiefs as they host the Holmes County Blue Devils at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

Homecoming activities will begin at 6 p.m. with presentation of the court and crowning of the queen. The class floats from the afternoon’s homecoming parade will round the track at halftime as the float winner is announced.

The Chiefs and Blue Devils are both coming into the 7 p.m. game at 1-3.

Northview’s Nate Duffy is coming into Friday night with nine of the 14 touchdowns for the Chiefs. He’s averaging just under 10 yards per carry with 572 total rushing yards in four games. Hunter Parker, a sophomore has eight carries for 177 yards and two TDs.

For Holmes County, QB Egan Segers has two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Bowden Bailey has three rushing touchdowns.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.