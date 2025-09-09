Florida Hunting, Fishing, Camping Sales Tax Holiday Underway

September 9, 2025

Florida’s news sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition and camping supplies is underway until December 31.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also on Tuesday announced several sportsman initiatives designed to save Floridians money during the tax holiday.

“We’re committed to helping Floridians keep more of their hard-earned money, and the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is one way to do that,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is a great state for outdoor adventure and exercising your Second Amendment rights, and we’re working to keep it that way.”
The Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday will suspend collection of sales tax on the retail sale of items needed for hunting, fishing, or camping in Florida’s great outdoors. It will allow Floridians to save money on supplies needed to celebrate their Second Amendment rights, including items such as:
  • Ammunition
  • Bows and Crossbows, as well as accessories
  • Firearms including pistols, rifles, and shotguns
  • Firearm accessories such as holsters, grips, sights, stocks, and cleaning kits
It will also allow Floridians to save money on supplies needed for other sportsman activities such as camping or fishing, covering items such as:
  • Camping lanterns and flashlights for $30 or less
  • Camping stoves, hammocks, chairs, and sleeping bags for $50 or less
  • Tents for $200 or less
  • Bait and tackle up to $5 if sold individually or $10 if packaged together
  • Tackle bags and boxes up to $30
  • Rods and Reels up to $75 if sold individually or up to $150 if sold in a set

