Florida Hunting, Fishing, Camping Sales Tax Holiday Underway

Florida’s news sales tax holiday on guns, ammunition and camping supplies is underway until December 31.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also on Tuesday announced several sportsman initiatives designed to save Floridians money during the tax holiday.

“We’re committed to helping Floridians keep more of their hard-earned money, and the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is one way to do that,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is a great state for outdoor adventure and exercising your Second Amendment rights, and we’re working to keep it that way.”