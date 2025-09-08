Florida Gas Prices Up Over Last Week, AAA Says

September 8, 2025

Florida gas prices are slightly more expensive than a week ago. On Sunday, the state average was $3.10 per gallon. That’s up 3 cents from last week, down 3 cents from a month ago, and 8 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.93, up from $2.90 a week ago. The low price Sunday night in Pensacola was $2.69 at one station on East Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, a low price of 2.83 could be found at stations in Cantonment on Muscogee Road and Highway 29.

“Historically, gas prices trend lower in the second half of the year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, the early fall months can bring some volatility, as refineries begin seasonal maintenance and the threat of hurricanes remains. However, these factors could be offset by reduced fuel demand, now that the busy summer travel season is over.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 