Federal Prison For Escambia County Felon For Possession Of A Loaded Firearm

September 21, 2025

A convicted Escambia County felon has been sentenced for possession of a loaded firearm.

Derek Samuel James Hunter, 37, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to a possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to court records, in October 2024, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services responded to a possible shooting.  At the scene, Hunter was found in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun.  Hunter has prior felony convictions for fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of cocaine.

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

