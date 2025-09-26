Fall Tradition: Pumpkins Have Arrived At Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

September 26, 2025

It’s a sure sign of fall in Cantonment.

The pumpkins have arrived at the Allen Memorial Methodist Men Pumpkin Patch in Cantonment.

Volunteers from the Northview High School NJROTC and the Tribal Beat Band helped unload and setup the pumpkins Thursday afternoon.

The pumpkin patch is located on Highway 29 near Neal Road and is open from 11 a.m. until about 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to about 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to about 6 p.m. on Sundays. Smoked turkey legs will also be available for purchase on Saturdays and Sundays, but the first date has not yet been announced.

