Escambia Pair Facing Federal Charges In Multi-Million Fraud Scheme

Federal charges have been filed against a pair of Escambia County residents in a multi-million fraud scheme.

Salvatore John Carpanzano, 66, and Heather Gayle Fisher, 54, have been indicted in federal court on charges related to a multi-year scheme to defraud victims out of millions of dollars.

They allegedly impersonated Fisher Investments and defrauded people into wiring them a total of more than $2.9 million.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, Carpanzano and Fisher each face up to 50 year in federal prison. They are scheduled for trial on October 20.