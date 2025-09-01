Escambia Man Indicted On Firearms, Narcotics Possession Charges

An Escambia County man has been charged in a felony indictment for possession of narcotics and firearms.

Jujuan George, 33, of Pensacola, was indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with distribution of fentanyl and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Trial is scheduled for October 6, 2025 before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola. If convicted, George faces up to life imprisonment.