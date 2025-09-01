Escambia Man Indicted On Firearms, Narcotics Possession Charges

September 1, 2025

An Escambia County man has been charged in a felony indictment for possession of narcotics and firearms.

Jujuan George, 33, of Pensacola, was indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with distribution of fentanyl and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Trial is scheduled for October 6, 2025 before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in Pensacola. If convicted, George faces up to life imprisonment.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 