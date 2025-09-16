Escambia Man Faces Up To Life In Prison On Federal Robbery, Shooting Charges

An Escambia County man is facing up to life in federal prison for the armed robbery of a business.

Ulysses Robinson, Jr., 41, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of interference with commerce by threat or violence, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents reveal that on December 16, 2024, Robinson and his partner, Ladarryl Paige – who previously pleaded guilty to these offenses – entered a business on North Davis Highway and held multiple individuals at gunpoint. Robinson and Paige then robbed these individuals of approximately $10,000 along with marijuana that was present on scene. During the armed robbery, Robinson forced the victims to comply with orders at gunpoint and discharged his firearm. Law enforcement was able to identify both Robinson and Paige through video surveillance and forensically derived electronic evidence. Robinson is a previously convicted felon.

Robinson faces up to life imprisonment upon sentencing, which is scheduled for November 13 at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II.

U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin said: “Another violent felon has been taken off the streets of Pensacola thanks to the outstanding investigative work of our local partners working in conjunction with federal law enforcement. This is yet another successful prosecution under the Department of Justice’s Operation Take Back America, which is fulfilling the promise of President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to protect our communities from the violent criminals terrorizing our streets.”