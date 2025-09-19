Escambia Man Convicted Of Murder In 2023 Mugs & Jugs Shooting

An Escambia County man has been convicted of a 2023 fatal shooting at the Mugs & Jugs bar.

Christian Ketchup, now 27, was convicted of the second-degree murder with a firearm of 25-year-old Tierra Binion, the mother of twins. She was found deceased in the parking lot of the establishment on August 23, 2023. He will be sentenced in November.

The incident started inside the bar between Binion and Ketchup’s girlfriend, Rachel Marine DeRise, before continuing outside.

Binion was unconscious when Derise started hitting her while she was down. Ketchup then pulled out a handgun and shot Binion several times. Court documents said 20 shell casings were found near Binion’s body, and five more casings were located across the parking lot.

Derise was charged with misdemeanor battery following the incident. Under a plea deal, she was sentenced to 60 days in county jail and 12 months probation in September 2024.