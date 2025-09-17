Escambia County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Interstate Drug Trafficking Operation

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for an interstate drug trafficking operation.

Jafari J. Williams, 48, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his participation in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents reflect that Williams was identified during a federal wiretap investigation conspiring with others regarding shipments of cocaine coming from Texas. During execution of a search warrant of a building where Williams maintained his contraband in Pensacola, law enforcement seized approximately seven and a half kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, drug distribution paraphernalia, an AR-15-style rifle, and approximately $10,000 in United States currency.

“I am incredibly proud of the excellent collaboration between our state and federal law enforcement partners that dismantled this drug trafficking operation, and this successful prosecution ensures this offender will be removed from our community for a long time. My office will not hesitate to target those who flood our streets with deadly drugs for aggressive prosecution and sentencing, and will deploy the full force of the law to keep our communities safe,” said John P. Heekin, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida

The case involved a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office; the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office; the Florida Department of Law Enforcement; the Pensacola Police Department; the Gulf Breeze Police Department; and the Florida Highway Patrol.