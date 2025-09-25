County Approves New Foosackly’s Restaurant On West Nine Mile Road

September 25, 2025

The Escambia County Development Review Committee on Wednesday approved a new Foosackly’s restaurant on West Nine Mile.

The 4,416-square-foot restaurant will be located on a 2.14-acre parcel at 2605 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of Nine Mile Road and 8 Mile Creek Road. That’s about halfway between the Walmart at the Nine Mile and Pine Forest intersection and I-10.

Foosackly’s is a chicken restaurant founded in Mobile in 2000. The company’s website lists 14 existing locations in Alabama and two in Northwest Florida — one at 1690 East Nine Mile Road and one on Mobile Highway.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 