County Approves New Foosackly’s Restaurant On West Nine Mile Road

The Escambia County Development Review Committee on Wednesday approved a new Foosackly’s restaurant on West Nine Mile.

The 4,416-square-foot restaurant will be located on a 2.14-acre parcel at 2605 West Nine Mile Road, at the corner of Nine Mile Road and 8 Mile Creek Road. That’s about halfway between the Walmart at the Nine Mile and Pine Forest intersection and I-10.

Foosackly’s is a chicken restaurant founded in Mobile in 2000. The company’s website lists 14 existing locations in Alabama and two in Northwest Florida — one at 1690 East Nine Mile Road and one on Mobile Highway.