Escambia Animal Welfare Warns Of Lost Pet Text Message Scam

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is warning residents of scam text messages individuals claiming to represent Animal Welfare staff. These messages are targeting residents with lost pets, claiming their pet has been found and asking to send a verification code to retrieve the pet.

The county warns to not respond to these text messages because they are not legitimate and are not associated with Escambia County Animal Welfare.

If Animal Welfare Officers locate a missing pet, the owner will be notified by phone, email and/or letter. Staff will ask the owner to visit the shelter in person to verify ownership. Animal Welfare staff will never ask for funds to be sent digitally to redeem a pet or access to a personal item. Redemption fees will be calculated at the time of redemption and paid in person.