ECSO Hosts Coffee With A Cop In Davisville

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held “Coffee With A Cop” Friday morning at the Rustic Rooster on Highway 97 in Davisville.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s work in the community. It is a great way for Escambia County deputies and community members to come together, build relationships, and, of course, drink coffee.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and sponsors provided free coffee during the event. Organizers said the event was a huge success.

