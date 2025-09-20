Community Health Reaffirms Commitment To North Escambia, Will Bring Dental Van To Century

Community Health Northwest Florida reaffirmed its commitment to the North Escambia area during a meeting on Friday with Century Mayor Ben Boutwell and the new Town Administrator Dave Murzin.

During the session, the non-profit reiterated its dedication to continue serving North Escambia, including Century with its local facility on Industrial Boulevard.

“We also announced that we plan to schedule a dental van to provide services in Century in November and continue with visits at lease once a month,” CEO Chandra Smiley said. “We will make arrangements for anyone that needs more complicated dental work to one of our dental offices.”

The dental van will be in Century at Community Health on Industrial Boulevard on November 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. We will have registration details on NorthEscambia.com in advance of the visit.

Smiley said she looks forward to continuing to serve the North Escambia area and working with Boutwell and Murzin.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.