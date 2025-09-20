Community Health Reaffirms Commitment To North Escambia, Will Bring Dental Van To Century

September 20, 2025

Community Health Northwest Florida reaffirmed its commitment to the North Escambia area during a meeting on Friday with Century Mayor Ben Boutwell and the new Town Administrator Dave Murzin.

During the session, the non-profit reiterated its dedication to continue serving North Escambia, including Century with its local facility on Industrial Boulevard.

“We also announced that we plan to schedule a dental van to provide services in Century in November and continue with visits at lease once a month,” CEO Chandra Smiley  said. “We will make arrangements for anyone that needs more complicated dental work to one of our dental offices.”

The dental van will be in Century at Community Health on Industrial Boulevard on November 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. We will have registration details on NorthEscambia.com in advance of the visit.

Smiley said she looks forward to continuing to serve the North Escambia area and working with Boutwell and Murzin.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 