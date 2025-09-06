Chad Alan Williams

Chad Alan Williams, age 48, departed this life on September 4, 2025.

Chad was a man of quiet strength, quick wit, and deep loyalty. He had a way of making people feel at ease—whether through a well-timed joke, a helping hand, or simply being present when it mattered most. His life was marked by kindness, resilience, and a love for those closest to him.

A proud graduate of Pine Forest High School, Chad carried the values of hard work and camaraderie with him throughout his life.

He went on to co-found Williams-Brown Construction, a commercial building company he started with his business associate, Jeremy Brown. Together, they built numerous structures throughout the Pensacola area, leaving a tangible legacy of dedication, skill, and pride in their work. Chad’s mark on the community stands in steel and stone— buildings that will continue to serve and inspire for years to come.

He found joy in the outdoors, especially through hunting and fishing, and traveled extensively to pursue that passion—hunting all around the world. Yet what mattered most to him wasn’t the destination, but the company. He cherished the time spent sharing those experiences with his children, niece, and nephews. Whether it was early mornings in the woods or quiet afternoons by the water, Chad made those moments feel like adventures— full of laughter, patience, and connection.

By his side through many of those adventures was his loyal canine companion, Moose. Chad raised Moose from a puppy and trained him at some of the finest duck hunting camps in the country. The two were inseparable in the field—Moose was not just a hunting dog, but a trusted friend and a reflection of Chad’s patience, skill, and love for the outdoors.

Chad is survived by his three daughters: Makenley Williams, Maggie Williams, and Molly Williams—each of whom was the light of his life. His world revolved around them, and the love he held for his girls was deep, enduring, and unmistakable.

He is also survived by his mother, Deborah Williams; his sisters, Stephanie (Williams) Hamrac and her husband Mike, and Becky (Williams) Johnson and her husband Brandon; his cousins, Jameson Reynolds and his wife Andrea, Chris Reynolds and his wife Dawn, and Lucas Knight and his wife Dee; as well as his beloved niece, nephews, great-niece, great-nephew, extended family, and many friends.

Chad was preceded in death by his father, Wallace R. Williams Jr., and his grandfather, Wallace R. Williams Sr. Their memory lives on in the stories and love that shaped Chad’s life.

Special thanks to the West Family in Mississippi for their kindness and support during this time. Your love and care have meant more than words can express.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 12, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM, both at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. A graveside service will follow immediately after.

Pallbearers will be Chad Henderson, Chad Brown, Beau Pollard, Donald Perry, Steve Jordan, and Gray Hassell—each a friend and brother-in-arms who stood beside Chad in life and now honor him in rest.

And if you ever find yourself needing to change the subject, just remember Chad’s favorite line:

“Did y’all see that rabbit?”