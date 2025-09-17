Century Utility Bills Are In The Mail After Delays

September 17, 2025

The Town of Century is making progress on resolving utility billing difficulties.

Town Clerk Carrie Moore told the town council Tuesday evening that current bills are now complete, and utility customers should receive their bills in the mail by the end of the week.

The bills will have a due date of October 4 with no penalties. However, accounts with past due balances from last month are subject to disconnection unless customers make payment arrangements.

Moore said all customers need to update their contact information so that the town can call or text a few days before disconnects to save fees and penalties.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 