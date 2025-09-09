Century Grants Tentative Approval To Lower Tax Rate, $9.2 Million Budget

The Town of Century on Monday approved a tentative $9.2 million budget for the next fiscal year and a property tax rate that is, by definition, a tax decrease.

The town council approved a tentative millage rate of .9204, the same rate that has been in place for several years.

That is 7.85% less than the rolled-back rate of .9988 mills, according to filed documents. The rolled-back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. While Century’s tax rate will hold steady, it is by definition a tax decrease as it is lower than the rolled-back rate.

Property tax is expected to generate $59,680 for the town budget.

Both the tentative budget and millage rate passed on a 4-0 vote with council member John Bass not present.

The town council will consider final approval of the $9,203,199 FY 2025-26 budget and millage rate during a special meeting at 5:01 p.m., on Monday, September 22. The meeting is open to the public at town hall.