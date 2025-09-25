Century Council Incumbent Shelisa McCall Abraham Prefiles For Reelection
September 25, 2025
Incumbent Century Town Council member Shelisa McCall Abraham prefiled Wednesday morning to see reelection to Seat 3 on the council in 2026 for the nonpartisan office.
There will be three Century Town Council Seats on the ballot in 2026:
- Seat 3, currently held by Abraham
- Seat 4, currently held by John Bass
- Seat 5, currently held by Sparkie Harrison
There are currently no other candidates other than Abraham that have prefiled.
Pictured: Shelisa McCall Abraham discusses an agenda item during a town council meeting this summer. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
