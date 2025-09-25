Century Council Incumbent Shelisa McCall Abraham Prefiles For Reelection

Incumbent Century Town Council member Shelisa McCall Abraham prefiled Wednesday morning to see reelection to Seat 3 on the council in 2026 for the nonpartisan office.

There will be three Century Town Council Seats on the ballot in 2026:

Seat 3, currently held by Abraham

Seat 4, currently held by John Bass

Seat 5, currently held by Sparkie Harrison

There are currently no other candidates other than Abraham that have prefiled.

Pictured: Shelisa McCall Abraham discusses an agenda item during a town council meeting this summer. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.