Cat Country 98.7 Cat Pak Morning Show Nominated For CMA Award

September 10, 2025

The Cat Country 98.7 Cat Pak Morning Show has been nominated as one of five radio shows nationwide for the 2025 CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year Award for small markets from the Country Music Association (CMA).

The announcement was made Tuesday morning in Nashville by the CMA.

The Cat Pak Morning Show previously won the award for CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year in 2022.

The winners of the 59th Annual CMA Awards will be honored during the November 19 ABC telecast from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to been seen locally on WEAR 3.

