Cantonment Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After FDLE, NCIS Execute Search Warrant

September 19, 2025

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony drug charges after state, federal and local law enforcement executed a search warrant earlier this week.

Ladaryl Lamario Hull, 22, was charged with first degree felony trafficking methamphetamine 28-200 grams, second degree possession of cocaine with intent distribute, and third degree felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Hull, listed by the Escambia County Jail as being a resident of Reggie Lane in Cantonment, was at a home on Besman Drive near Lillian Highway when he was arrested.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, NCIS and local law enforcement took part in a search warrant executed on Wednesday. During the search, they located 126 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine and 1,290 grams of marijuana in Hull’s bedroom, according to an arrest report.

According to FDLE, Hull is currently on felony probation after pleaded no contest in July 2024 to fleeing and eluding in Escambia County. He was found guilty and sentenced to two years’ probation.

Hull’s bond was set at $155,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 