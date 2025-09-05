Cantonment Man Faces Felony Charges For Alleged Shots Fired, Robbery At Local Gas Station

A Cantonment man faces multiple felony charges following a domestic violence incident at a local gas station that included a robbery and shots fired.

Anthony Antonio Purifoy Jr., 30, was arrested on August 30 after deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired at the Valero Gas Station at 210 South Highway 29, across from International Paper.

According to a report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when Purifoy entered the gas station and allegedly snatched $60 in cash from his ex-girlfriend. The report notes that the two had been in a relationship for approximately three and a half years and had recently separated.

Following a verbal altercation inside the store, the argument continued outside, where the victim stated that Purifoy ’snatched’ her glasses from her face. As she got into a vehicle with her family, Purifoy allegedly became irate, banging on the vehicle and making verbal threats. Witnesses stated that Purifoy then discharged a firearm into the air several times while in close proximity to his ex-girlfriend. She reported that while he did not point the gun at her, she feared for her life, noting that he had threatened violence in the past, but this was the first time a firearm was involved.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located two .22 caliber shell casings on the ground. Several witnesses, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, identified Purifoy Jr. as the shooter.

Deputies attempted to locate Purifoy at the Black Diamond club next door to the gas station, where multiple people were coming in and out of the doors.

“However, when they approached (Black Diamond), several people started shouting for others to lock the door; therefore, deputies were unable to get inside,” the report states.

Purifoy was found hiding in the woods near the gas station, where he was apprehended.

After being read his Miranda warnings, Purifoy Jr. denied firing a weapon or having a girlfriend and claimed he was in the woods to urinate and was not trying to hide. Deputies noted scratches on his face, which Purifoy Jr. attributed to the thorn bushes. A criminal history check revealed Purifoy had a prior felony conviction in Florida.

Deputies noted that he had a large sum of cash in his possession at the time of his arrest, including three $20 bills that were allegedly snatched from the victim.

Purifoy was booked into the Escambia County Jail on August 30 on charges of battery in a domestic violence situation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a domestic violence situation, robbery by sudden snatching, possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon, and discharging a firearm in public. He was released from the Escambia County Jail the following day on a $40,000 bond.

The victim was not injured and refused EMS.