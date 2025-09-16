Cantonment Man Charged With Burglary, Grand Theft And Witness Tampering

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing jewelry and threatening the victim.

Willie Ray Purifoy, 47, was charge with burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property and witness tampering. All of the charges are felonies.

The incident occurred at a residence on Washington Street in Cantonment. The victim told law enforcement that Purifoy entered his home through an unlocked door without permission and stole six men’s wristwatches and loose coins, with a total value of $4,950. The victim stated that he had previously hired Purifoy to do handyman work and help with his business, and that Purifoy had been in his home before, but never unescorted or with permission to enter on his own.

According to an arrest report, he victim confronted Purifoy outside his home, and Purifoy allegedly rode away on a bicycle, refusing to talk. Purifoy reportedly sold three of the stolen watches at a pawn shop on Mobile Highway in Pensacola for $225. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm the watches matched the description of the stolen items, and a hold was placed on them.

The report also states that Purifoy allegedly called the victim on September 3 and said, “I’ll mess you up,” and threatened to start a rumor that the victim was gay. The victim’s phone records corroborated the call, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Purifoy remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $8,000.