Cantonment Educators Win National ‘Unsung Heroes’ Award And Grant

Two Cantonment educators have received Unsung Heroes grants from Voya Financial, a provider of retirement plans for educators.

Mary “Molly” O’Connor and Alisa Smith, teachers at Roy Hyatt Environmental Center in Cantonment, have received a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s 2025 Unsung Heroes awards competition.

They are one of two in the entire state of Florida and are one of only 50 winning submissions to receive the award to help fund and bring their program to life. The other Florida winner is in Jacksonville. Selected from hundreds of applications, Voya received from throughout the United States, O’Connor and Smith will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000 for third place, $10,000 for second place or $25,000 for first place.

O’Connor’s and Smith’s innovative teaching idea, “Enhancing Accessibility at RHEC,” will improve the trails and outdoor spaces at the center which are difficult to navigate for people with mobility challenges due to uneven terrain, gravel paths, and natural obstacles. The Voya grant will fund the purchase of Mobi-mats, durable mats designed to improve wheelchair accessibility at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center.

According to the teaching duo, by installing these durable, portable mats, the center will create smooth, accessible routes that allow people who use wheelchairs and have other mobility needs a safe and accessible way to explore and fully enjoy the beauty of the natural environment. The mats will be strategically placed on key trails and other natural areas, ensuring greater inclusivity and promoting outdoor educational opportunities for all students, regardless of mobility levels. The project aims to enhance the center’s commitment to accessibility and provide an enriching hands-on, experiential educational opportunity for students of all abilities, thus fostering a more inclusive and welcoming community while encouraging them to connect with nature.

Pictured: Mary “Molly” O’Connor and Alisa Smith of the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center with Slither, the center’s Florida kingsnake, and Falcor, a bearded dragon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.