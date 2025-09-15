Cantonment 10,000 Pound Food Distribution Set For Tuesday

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a food distribution Tuesday, September 16, providing 10,000 pounds of food to local residents in need. The giveaway will being at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Attendees should like up facing north on Webb Street.

To receive food, individuals must present a valid identification. The distribution will operate on a first come, first served basis as supplies last. Recipients must have an identification with a maximum of three families per vehicle that can receive food.

